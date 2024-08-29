Crude Oil Theft: DHQ demands transparency, adequate metering from IOCs, stakeholders

In its determination to end the alarming cases of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region and boost oil daily production, the Military high Command on Thursday demanded for transparency and adequate metering from the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders operating in the region

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba made this known while speaking with Defence Correspondents in Abuja at the bi-weekly briefing on the report of the ongoing operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and of security Agencies in the various theaters against insurgency activities across the country in the month of August.

According to Buba, the the Military high Command has intensified security measures in the region to end t6 menace of oil theft and increased the daily oil production to 2 million barrels per day

He said that the troops were also carrying out massive operations in the region to stop the menace and as well monitoring the diligent prosecution of arrested culprits

The DMO disclosed that during the month of August, the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE operating in the South South region maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theft.

“Troops destroyed several illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products. Troops also conducted offensive and counter/anti kidnapping operations as well as arrested suspected violent extremists in Mbo and Okobo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State as well as Sapele Local Government Area of Delta States respectively,” he stated.

He added the Troops destroyed Illegal Refining Sites and recovered 1,270,650 litres of stolen crude oil, 350,700 litres of illegally refined AGO, 220 litres of DPK and 1,000 litres of PMS.

According to him, “Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 24 dugout pits, 2 speedboats, 31 boats, 70 drums and 63 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include 143 cooking ovens, 2 speedboats, 3 pumping machines, 16 vehicles and 119 illegal refining sites.

He further added that troops apprehended 17 suspected oil thefts and other violent extremists while they recovered 2 assorted arms and 31 assorted ammunition

The DMO explained the ongoing operations across the country have significantly diminished the military capabilities of terror groups and denied the terrorist the ability to carry out major offensives.

“The situation experienced mostly these days are low level skirmishes and attacks on soft targets.

“We are aware that we are dealing with a shrewd, ruthless and brutal enemy that must be stopped from their acts of terror.

“Accordingly, the armed forces is prepared to act with the relevant level of force that would be needed to dismantle these terror group

“Troops strategy is to undermine the abilities of these terror groups and create conditions whereby they cannot carry out acts of terror or harm citizens.

“Accordingly, the military has prioritised targeting the terrorist leaders, commanders, foot soldiers as well as their collaborators.

“Several terrorist leaders and commanders were taken off the battlefield as a result during the month.

“Those in the North East include: Munir Arika, Sani Dilla (aka Dan Hausawan Jibilarram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, Bakoura Araina Chikin, Dungusu, Abu Darda and Abu Rijab.

“Others in the North West include; Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakariyya, Sani Baka Tsine, Inusa Zangon Kuzi, Ibrahim, Tukur and Kamilu Buzaru, among others.

“Troops have significantly dismantled these terror groups in the North East, where they are a diminishing but active threat.

“Troops are also intensifying operations in the North West, North Central, South East and South South to defeat and dismantle the threats in these areas,” Buba disclosed.

He further added that “During the month of August 2024, troops neutralized 1,166 terrorists, arrested 1,096 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 721 kidnapped hostages.

“Additionally, troops recovered 391 weapons, 15,234 ammunitions and denied oil theft of an estimated sum over N5bn (N5,045,160,010.00) only.

According to him, “The breakdown of recoveries in the month of August includes and is not limited to the following: 208 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated guns, 53 dane guns, 36 pump action guns, 10,452 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,991 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 293 cartridges, 42 assorted arms and 2,498 assorted ammunitions.

“Others are 5,047,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,152,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 320 litres of DPK and 28,500 litres of PMS amongst other items.

He however pointed out that ” the motivation of the terrorist is getting lower and lower in the North East, which is leading to the mass surrendering recorded while Troops aim at replicating same in other theatres of Operation in order to bring peace and safety to citizens”

Also Read:

The DMO declared that the military was on high alert and has increased its readiness to Defence the country from further terrorist aggression and urged citizens to understand ” that this war is not a quick fix, but a long and enduring military operation,” assuring that “It is certain that at the end, these terrorists will be destroyed and our nation will be safe and peaceful again.”

He further explained that in order to ensure adequate security for farmers and have bumper harvest to address food shortage in the country, the military high Command has deployed troops especially in the Northern region to provide adequate security for farmers during the ongoing Farming season

Post Views: 1