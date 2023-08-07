DStv earns top spot as Africa’s Most-Admired Media Brand in the 13th Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands Survey

Last month DStv, one of the consumer brands of the Multichoice Group, continued to soar as the unrivalled media powerhouse in Africa, securing its position as the top “Most-Admired Media Brand” on the continent.

The esteemed accolade comes from Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, an independent consumer-led survey that recognises brands preferred by African consumers across the continent. The survey also ranked DStv as the fourth “Top African Pride Brand” while it ranked 40th in the Top 100 list of “Most Admired Brands in Africa” category.

Last year DStv produced a remarkable 6,000 hours of local content, captivating and informing over 21 million customers across 50 countries in 40 languages. The brand’s unparalleled reach touched the lives of more than 100 million people every day, reaffirming its status as the leading entertainment provider in the region. Additionally, the ranking as the #1 most-admired media brand in Africa, reaffirmed DStv’s dominance in the media landscape in Africa, surpassing global giants like the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube and more.

[Spokesperson’s Name], [Title] at DStv, expressed their gratitude to African consumers, saying, “We are humbled and honoured by the unwavering support of our customers, which has allowed us to maintain our position as Africa’s most-admired media brand. Our commitment to delivering top-quality content, catering to diverse linguistic preferences, and connecting with audiences across borders has been the driving force behind our success.”

Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands is one of the most comprehensive surveys on brands in Africa, with an all-time high of 32 countries and economic regions participating in the research. The survey conducted independently by Brand Africa partners garnered over 200,000 brand mentions and featured more than 3,000 unique brands, solidifying its status as the most trusted and credible barometer of brands on the continent.