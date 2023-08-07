Air Peace operates first flight to Antigua and Barbuda

Air Peace says it is the first Nigerian airline to operate a nonstop, direct flight to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbeans.

Stanley Olisa, the Spokesperson of Air Peace, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

Olisa said the airline’s Boeing 777 aircraft with registration number 5N-BW1 departed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 2pm on Saturday on a special business trip to Antigua and Barbuda.

He disclosed that the flight concretised the airline’s relationship with the government of Antigua and Barbuda.

He said: “The flight signals more possibilities of socio-economic payoffs for Nigeria and the Caribbean nation.

“Air Peace is looking to commence scheduled commercial flights into the two-island country.

“The airline wants Nigerian investors to see the investment opportunities that abound in Antigua and Barbuda.

“This is especially in the area of tourism, and factoring her conducive business environment.”

Olisa said tourism remained a major revenue earner for Antigua and Barbuda, adding that the special flight that departed on Saturday was a four-day trip.

He said the trip featured a key business conference for strategic discourses on investment opportunities, networking and other planned recreational activities around the Antigua Carnival.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Air Peace had been in high-level talks with the government of Antigua and Barbuda over aviation investments in the country.

