DSS speaks on reported invasion of CBN by its operatives

The Department of State Services has reacted to the news making the rounds that its operatives have stormed the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Abuja.

The report went out after it was confirmed that the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, was back in the country.

Emefiele, according to a statement by the bank, had resumed his duties earlier on Monday.

Following this, there were reports that operatives of the DSS had stormed the bank, seeking to arrest Emefiele.

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the reports were false.

Afunanya, in a statement on Monday, said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.

“This is fake news and quite misleading.”