Breaking: CBN Governor returns to Nigeria, resumes duty

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has returned to Nigeria and resumed duty after his annual vacation abroad.

The Director of Corporate Communications of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

According to Nwanisobi, Emefiele, who proceeded on leave in December 2022, resumed work on Monday (today).

He added in the statement: “The Governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the year scheduled for January 23 to 24, 2023.

“Mr. Emefiele remains committed to performing the task before him in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the Bank, we urge Nigerians to continue to support the policies of the Bank aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general.”