Dinner date turned unforgettable sexual night, by Tiwa Says

January is already in its third week. I hope you have started putting your words into action. There’s no reason to stall…. Time doesn’t wait.

Don’t fall into the trap of “the right time”. There is no right time. There’s just time. And what you make of it.

How are those resolutions coming along? It’s early days yet so I won’t judge.

Here’s a quick tip though…. It is important to keep your goals clear and achievable, putting in mind that there are short and long-term goals. And long terms goals are better achieved when broken down into smaller short-term goals.

One of our goals for this year is to expand our horizons. This can only be achieved by stepping out of the familiar. Meeting new people and having new experiences.

And to start our socialising for the year, we accepted a dinner invitation from Mike’s boss. I was a bit skeptical at first… because she is female and I know from what Mike had told me that she has eyes for him. So I didn’t want any awkward situation. For the sake of not starting the year on a negative note, we headed for her residence on Victoria Island in Lagos.

She lived in a bungalow close to the beach. As much as that may seem like a perk and of aesthetic value, it is worrisome now with climate change and the rising sea level scare. Nevertheless, it is a beautiful house indeed.

We started with drinks and small talk that quickly progressed to the sharing of ideas and the birth of a prospective business. It is true what they say that ideas rule the world.

The mood lightened after dinner as we got to know each other better. Her name is Helen.

It was interesting to note that we did have some things in common and we connected immediately.

Helen put on some music and we started moving to the rhythm. Mike suggested we play a game of strip poker. At this point, I knew it was going to be a wild night.

After about four rounds of the game, we were in different stages of nakedness. So we took the game a notch higher, adding an element of naughtiness with truth or dare.

I dared him to make out with Helen. He grabbed her and kissed her deeply, while grinding his body against hers. And she responded with equal enthusiasm. I didn’t want to miss out on the fun so I knelt before Mike and took his dick in my mouth…sucking and licking.

Helen was already topless so he bent and sucked on her breasts. I heard her moan. As I continued to suck him, I felt the light touch of her hands on my neck and back.

While I was down, doing justice to mike’s dick, I caressed her thighs and found my way to her coochie…she was dripping wet…I rubbed on her clit, lightly but steadily…her moans grew louder and she began to whine about her waist. Still sucking on Mike’s dick, I fingered her…she was practically speaking in new tongues…I love a vocal lover. I fingered her till she orgasmed. I guess she came so fast because I knew just how to please her being a woman too.

Mike got me on the bed, turned me over, and penetrated me from behind, at the same time Helen got under me and started sucking my boobs while touching herself. This was total bliss.

Just when I thought I couldn’t bare the pleasure any longer, Mike’s thrusts became faster and he climaxed moaning: “Oh baby!”

Helen got down on me and sucked me till my legs began to shake. I came, still shaking. This must have gotten Mike excited again because he carried Helen…penetrating her with powerful strokes while still standing..she kept screaming: “Oh God, oh God,” till they both collapsed with a very intense orgasm.

Wow! What a night! This was an experience we were going to keep repeating. Especially now that we were going to be seeing more of each other because of the new business venture. We will be careful not to mix business with pleasure though.

And that’s how my year started on a very exciting note. What about you?

#tiwaerotics

#erotica

#fiction

NB: Purely fiction.

Stay tuned to this space for more escapades.

I would love to hear your comments. Send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says and email: [email protected]