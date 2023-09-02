DSS detains suspended LG boss after meeting with Gov. Abiodun in Secret Service office

The Department of State Services has detained the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.

His detention comes after he met with the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, at the office of the DSS on Friday.

The meeting, in the office of the Secret Police in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, came minutes after Adedayo arrived there on invitation.

According to available information, the embattled LG boss arrived at the office of the DSS at about 11:45am on Friday.

The Governor, whose office is close to that of the DSS, came in shortly after Adedayo’s arrival.

He reportedly left at about 4pm.

Adedayo had before his suspension by seven Councillors in his LG on Thursday alleged that the Councils in the state had been getting zero allocation from the Federal Government through the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee since 2021.

He said about N10.8 billion belonging to the council areas in the state was missing.

In a letter to the State Leader of their party, All Progressives Congress, and former Governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, he called for his intervention to save the council areas.

Adedayo, who was accused of mismanaging N50 million by the seven Councillors who suspended him, also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

The state government has since denied stealing funds meant for the local governments.

Rather, it said it has been adding to the funds of the LGCs to meet their monthly financial obligations.

It said it does this through the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee that meets monthly.

The members of the JAAC also told the State House of Assembly on Friday that no fund was missing.