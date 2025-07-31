Dino Melaye resigns from PDP, gives reason

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing the party’s inability to provide credible leadership and deliver good governance to Nigerians.

In a resignation letter shared on his official X account on Thursday, dated July 4, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Melaye announced his immediate withdrawal from all party activities.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels of involvement.

“This decision has become imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation”, the letter partly read.

Melaye, who once served as the PDP’s candidate in the 2023 Kogi State governorship election, said his decision followed deep reflection on the party’s current state and trajectory.

“Having carefully reflected on the state of the party, I can no longer in good conscience participate in the activities of the parties or lend my support to her agenda”, the letter continued.

Also Read

He further requested that his resignation be treated as a formal and total withdrawal from all party levels and structures.

“In view of the above, please consider this as my formal withdrawal from the party and all its activities at all levels with immediate effect”, the letter added.

In his closing remarks, Melaye expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under the party’s platform during his time as a member.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve under the platform during my period of membership,” the letter concluded.

Post Views: 10