Dentsu X Nigeria’s Alegbeleye Appointed FCLA Dean

General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of dentsu X Nigeria, Adekemi Alegbeleye, has been selected as the Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Dean 2023.

Alegbeleye will lead the FCLA faculty to provide intensive training and conduct competitions in the Academy, according to a statement by dentsu Nigeria’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke.

This is coming a few weeks after Alegbeleye-led dentsu X Nigeria emerged as one of the best agencies in the 2022 Loeries Official Rankings.

The Group Managing Director of MediaFuse-Dentsu, Emeka Chris Okeke, congratulated Alegbeleye on the appointment.

Emeka noted that Alegbeleye had proven to be a talent-builder and a reliable team leader since she joined dentsu.

He said, “Adekemi joined dentsu Nigeria in 2014. Since then, she has been at the forefront of helping brands achieve their business and marketing objectives across various industries through the creation of connections strategies to ensure the profitability and growth of their businesses whilst harnessing new business opportunities and driving seamless integration and collaboration across teams.

“This cap fits no one better than her at this moment. She has shown appreciable capacity in this regard, and I am confident she will deliver beyond expectation.”

Reacting to her appointment, Alegbeleye said she was appointed to do what she loves to do most.

“It’s my pleasure to have the opportunity to develop future leaders who will bring their dynamism and creativity into the advertising industry and continue to lift the game,” she said.

FCLA is an intensive professional immersion programme for students in tertiary institutions who intend to take up careers in advertising and related fields upon graduation. FCLA is an essential part of the Pitcher Festival and has been a pathway to the Cannes Lions Roger Hatchuel Student Academy in France and the Google Campus in Mountainview, California, USA.

Notable awards given by the Academy annually include the Roger Hatchuel Prize, the gold, silver and bronze medals, the Best Lecturer of the Year award and the Best School of the Year Award.

This is another feather to the cap of Alegbeleye, who has carved a niche for herself in the full-service marketing agency landscape of Nigeria, with over 15+ years’ experience working with various teams, winning businesses in diverse client categories, and driving consistent profitability as a business lead.

Alegbeleye has worked with over 50 local and international brands that have received recognition for their exemplary work and contribution to society.

Alegbeleye was named the Most Outstanding Media Independent Professional of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards. She’s also dentsu Africa’s finalist for Staff of the Year in 2022.

She is an associate member of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON (formerly) APCON, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK. A graduate of Accounting from Lagos State University, Alegbeleye started her IMC career at Troyka Publicis Group and then went on to lead different media teams at Starcom MP and Carat Nigeria.