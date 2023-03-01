GeneralElections: Akpabio describes emergence of Tinubu as sign of better days.

Former Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio has described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, as signs of better days to come for the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Akpabio’s Chief Press Secretary, Jackson Udom, in Uyo Wednesday.

Udom quoted Akpabio as saying that the victory of Tinubu was a demonstration of his acceptance across the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

Akpabio, who is also the Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a confirmation of his nationwide acceptance.

“Sen. Bola Tinubu is a tested and trusted hand in service delivery. He has done it before in Lagos State and I am very confident that he will do more for Nigerians as its leader.

“He has the ability, capacity and the required experience needed to take this country to the next level in both national and international affairs,” he said.

Akpabio said that May 29 would mark the commencement of the delivery of dividends of democracy to our people in a renewed hope.

“I congratulate the leadership and membership of our great party on this well deserved victory of our party,” he added.

NAN