Criminals now disguise as commuters to snatch vehicles – Police

The Nasarawa State Police Command has warned motorists to stop picking strangers on the highway as criminals now pose as commuters to snatch vehicles from unsuspecting motorists at gunpoint.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, revealed this development on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

Nansel said the criminals usually posed as commuters and stopped vehicles on the Lafia-Abuja and Akwanga-Keffi routes to perpetrate the act.

The police also warned the travelling public to ensure to go to authorised motor parks to board vehicles so as not to fall victims of criminal elements.

Nansel assured in the statement that the police were determined to end the menace.

He called on members of the public to call telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179 when in distress.