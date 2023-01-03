Court dissolves three-month-old marriage, orders wife to return N20,000 dowry

A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Tuesday dissolved the union between Muhammad Abdulganiyu and Ma’arufat Ibrahim.

Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Malam Rilwan Kyaudai said the marriage was dissolved after all efforts to reconcile the couple by the court and their guardians failed.

He ordered Ibrahim to return N20,000 paid as dowry.

“She will also return the marriage suitcases she received and contents with the exception of the ones she has also sown.

”She will not return the cell phone as requested by the complainant but she will return the silver rings she received from him”, he held.

Earlier, Abdulganiyu in his petition alleged that his wife left their matrimonial home without any altercation.

“I tried my best to provide for her, but she and her mother do not appreciate my efforts and we’ve been married barely three months.

”If she’s not interested in the marriage anymore, she should pay me all I spent during the wedding and return the phone and silver rings I gave her”, he said.

On her part, the defendant said she left because her husband does not provide food for her.

She said that he had told her that his mother pushed him into marrying her.