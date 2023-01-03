Man, 21, docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N8m

A 21-year-old man, Sunday David was on Tuesday arraigned before an Omi-Adio Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan for alleged stealing of Iron rod, building materials valued N882,000.

David of No. 14, Adebunmi Street, Ayegun Oleyo area, Ibadan, was charged on one count of stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ken Brasana told the court that David on Dec. 28, 2022 at about 1 20: p.m, allegedly stole 10 pieces of 16mm iron rod valued at N34,000.

Brasana alleged that the defendant also stole planks valued N550, 000, 15 bags of cement worth N39, 000, water tank valued N80, 000.

He added that David also stole 20 pieces of 12mm iron rod valued N94, 000 property of Atinuke Kolawole.

He said the defendant allegedly committed the offence at Ajila area, Elebu in Ibadan.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Defence Counsel, Charles Efiri, asked for the defendant`s bail in the most liberal terms.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, O. K. Omotosho granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Omotosho said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant and adjourned the case until Feb. 14, for mention.