Court acquits ex-NMA chairman of electricity meter theft

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has acquitted a former Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in Osun State, Dr. Olajumoke Tokunbo Olumide, of the electricity meter theft charge against him

The Osun State Police Command arraigned him on four counts at Chief Magistrate Court 6 presided over by Senior Magistrate A. A. Adeyeba in 2021.

Olumide was granted bail.

He was later re-arraigned before Magistrate Court 2 presided over by Magistrate Muhibah A. Olatunji on January 17, 2022 .

The prosecution team, led by Elisa Olusegun, told the court that Olumide stole a Digital Postpaid Meter with number 14313649, valued at N250,000, property of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), installed to capture the exact electricity consumption at his hospital at Ogo-Oluwa area in Osogbo, the state capital.

The prosecution also told the court that he conducted himself in a manner capable of causing a breach of peace by deliberately using his grey coloured Hyundai vehicle with number plate RSH-205 BF Abuja to obstruct IBEDC’s operation vehicle among other offences punishable under the law.

But the defence counsel, Kazeem Sulaiman, told the court that the charges against Dr. Olumide were unfounded, baseless, frivolous, and unimaginable.

Sulaiman said he is a very reputable senior medical expert who has contributed significantly to the society and could not have descended so low to commit the alleged offences.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olatunji dismissed all the four counts against him for lacking in merit and thereby discharged and acquitted him.

