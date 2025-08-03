Cocaine, tramadol recovered from vehicle side mirrors at Lagos airport + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of cocaine and tramadol 225mg concealed in 71 vehicle side mirrors being sent to Libreville, Gabon through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

According to available information as at press time on Sunday, three suspects linked to the cargo have already been arrested in follow-up operations.

The first batch of the consignment, consisting 57,420 pills of tramadol 225mg and 57 pellets of Cocaine, weighing 1.60kg, were intercepted in a cargo going to Gabon on Air Côte d’Ivoire on July 19, 2025.

A popular cargo agent, Ihekweme Osinachi Benedict, handling the shipment, was immediately arrested, after which further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Uzochukwu Godspower Chukwurah, on July 20.

Eleven parcels of cocaine with a total weight of 1kg were later recovered from four additional side mirrors being prepared for export found in the home of Uzochukwu on July 21, bringing the total number of parcels of cocaine to 68, weighing 2.60 kilograms.

