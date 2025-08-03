Husband flees as NDLEA nabs wife allegedly running family drug trade

Remigus Nwafor, the husband of Nneka Roseann Nwafor, is reported to be on the run as his wife was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for running a family drug trade.

The arrest on August 1, 2025 of the businesswoman was carried out by operatives of the at at her shop within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos State.

This followed the interception of 100 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of phenacetine, a cutting agent, concealed in ladies’ lipsticks going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Also Read:

The illicit drugs were scheduled to be taken out of Nigeria through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on July 10, 2025.

Two cargo agents linked to the shipment were earlier arrested before the eventual arrest of Nneka, who allegedly runs the criminal trade as a family business with her husband, Remigus.

In her statement, Mrs. Nwafor admitted she bought the lipsticks used to conceal the illicit drugs, while her husband handled the actual concealment.

Post Views: 6