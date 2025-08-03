APC Italy backs new chairman Yilwatde

The All Progressives Congress Diaspora Chapter in Italy has pledged its support for Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda following his appointment as the party’s National Chairman.

This is stated in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday and jointly signed by Okpioba Iredia Osakue, Protem Chairman, and Benedict Obafueko, Assistant General Secretary.

“We wish to extend our profound congratulations on your appointment as the new Chairman of the APC in Nigeria.

“This prestigious appointment is a testament to your dedication, leadership, and commitment to the party’s ideals and values,” the statement read.

The APC Italy Chapter expressed full support for Yilwatda’s leadership, stating confidence that his tenure would foster party growth, unity, and national development.

