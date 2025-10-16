Chinese Ambassador meets, hails Nwoko as new genre of Nigerian legislators

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has described Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), as representing a new genre of Nigerian legislators who understand that diplomacy is no longer the exclusive preserve of the executive arm of government.

Ambassador Dunhai stated this when Senator Nwoko, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Laila Charani Nwoko, Chief Executive Officer of MNS Travel & Tours Ltd, paid him a courtesy visit at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

According to the envoy, diplomacy has evolved into a shared responsibility that involves lawmakers who are committed to justice, reparations, and redefining Africa’s place in the global order.

“What is striking about Senator Nwoko’s engagements is not merely the diplomatic symbolism but the legislative philosophy behind them,” Ambassador Dunhai said.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, he has continually championed causes that redefine justice, historical redress, and global cooperation.

His advocacy has opened new conversations on how legislative diplomacy can serve as a tool for rebuilding Africa’s moral and economic confidence in the international community.”

The Ambassador commended Senator Nwoko’s approach to legislative diplomacy, saying it reflects a modern understanding of Nigeria’s global responsibilities.

He added that Senator Nwoko’s initiatives exemplify “the art of human understanding,” bridging nations and peoples through dialogue and cooperation.

“His ability to harmonize international friendship with legislative advocacy makes him not only a senator of Nigeria but a legislative ambassador of the African renaissance,” he said.

“In a world increasingly fractured by political ego and economic inequality, Senator Nwoko’s vision reflects what leadership ought to be — the restoration of human dignity through constructive dialogue, moral courage, and global partnership.”

Earlier in his remarks, Senator Nwoko, who serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, drew parallels between Nigerians and the Chinese, describing both as resilient, industrious, and adaptive peoples who thrive through enterprise and innovation.

“The Chinese are everywhere, even in Delta State,” Nwoko said. “They have an incredible ability to integrate and excel wherever they go.

“That spirit is similar to what we have among Nigerians, especially the Igbo, who are industrious, resilient, and willing to explore opportunities anywhere.”

He noted that both nations share values rooted in perseverance and creativity — traits that continue to drive transformation and nation-building.