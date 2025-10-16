Governor Sule to deliver keynote address at MUSWEN AGM

Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria.

The meeting holds on Sunday,16th November, 2025 at the Bola Babalakin Hall, Gbongan, Osun State.

The Special Guest of Honour is His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – the Sultan of Sokoto and Amirul-Mu-minin/President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

According to a message from Alhaji Murisiku Siyanbade, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the AGM, the theme of the conference is “Nigeria’s Economy: Any hope for the masses?”

The message also stated that all arrangement for the smooth organisation of this year’s General Assembly, which is hosted by the Osun State Chapter of MUSWEN, has been put in place.

MUSWEN is the umbrella body for all Muslims in South Western Nigeria as represented by the State.

The AGM brings together leaders of Muslim associations, communities and other dignitaries.

Delegates from across the Southwest region will gather on the day to discuss matters affecting the Muslim Ummah of the region.