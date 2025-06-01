Chelle: Super Eagles must improve for place in 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed a mix of optimism and concern after the 2025 Unity Cup final, which the team won.

While acknowledging the positives from the tournament, he said Nigeria must significantly improve to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Chelle said: “This game today with the two mistakes, we need to improve, we need to step up in our group, in our team.

“To go to the World Cup, we need to step up.

“I can say my players have a good spirit, a good state of mind, I’m happy about that.

“We need to work and think about my game project.

“I think my players were focused on the game.

“At the end, we deserve to win the tournament.”

Chelle described the Unity Cup as his first trophy as a coach in spite of winning several as a player.

He expressed the hope that Saturday’s victory would mark the beginning of a trophy-laden era for Nigeria.

Nigeria defeated the Reggae Boys of Jamaica to lift the trophy.

