Tinubu snubs again Sanwo-Olu at public function + Videos

President Bola Tinubu has again snubbed the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at a public function.

The event was the commissioning of a section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State on Saturday.

On arrival at the function, President Tinubu moved to greet a host of important dignitaries who had lined up to receive him.

Among those he greeted with handshakes were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu; and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

But when the President got to Sanwo-Olu, who was after Diri, he skipped him and went on to have a handshake with the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, and onto others, with the Minister of Works, David Umahi, coming last.

As earlier reported, the camaraderie between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu went bad over the impeachment of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The Lagos State helmsman was accused of having backed the lawmakers of the assembly to impeach Obasa, who has since been reinstated.

It has also been reported that the condition given to Sanwo-Olu was for him to resign.

No one seems to have been able to persuade Tinubu to rescind the decision.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu was also not acknowledged in a statement by the Presidency when Tinubu arrived in Lagos for the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States and upcoming Sallah (Ileya) celebration.

Despite the fact that he was at the airport to welcome the President, Sanwo-Olu was not recognised in the statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement Onanuga issued simply said President Tinubu was welcomed to Lagos by Lagos State Government officials.

Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, were not allowed to get close to the President throughout the welcome ceremony at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

There were also reports that the President did not observe the Christmas and New Year holidays in Lagos, where he has his private residence, over the bad blood with Sanwo-Olu.

