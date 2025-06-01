Details emerge on how Kano athletes died as FRSC speaks

Details have emerged just as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash on the Kaduna-Kano Expressway that claimed the lives of 21 athletes and officials from Kano State who participated in the just ended National Sports Festival.

The position of the FRSC was contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mohammed commiserated with the Kano State Government and the families of the victims.

The crash, which involved 24 adults, is believed to have resulted from driver fatigue and excessive speed during a long night trip.

Mohammed said the fatal incident occurred at Gadar Yankifi on the Kaduna-Kano Expressway at 12:30am on Saturday, May 31.

According to reports, a coaster bus registered KN 041 A17, owned by the Kano State Government, was involved.

A source said: “The bus carried 24 occupants, 23 males and one female.

“Twenty-one males died on the spot, while three others, including two males and the lone female, were injured and taken to the hospital.

“Preliminary investigations suggest driver fatigue and speeding as primary causes, especially during night travel when visibility is reduced and risks are heightened.”

Mohammed extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, describing the incident as a shared national loss.

He urged fleet operators to caution drivers against night driving, speeding, and fatigue, which were common causes of avoidable crashes.

He also called on all road users to prioritise safety by complying with traffic rules, ensuring vehicles were roadworthy, and making sure drivers were well-rested before journeys.

The Corps Marshal reaffirmed FRSC’s commitment to reducing road traffic crashes and pledged to intensify enforcement efforts to safeguard lives and prevent similar tragedies on Nigerian roads.

