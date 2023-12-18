Napoli, the club of Nigeria’s Super Eagles player and Best African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, have been drawn to face FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
The draw took place at the headquarters of the European football governing body in Nyon, Switzerland.
At the draw on Monday, Arsenal, back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, arguably have the tougher of the ties as they meet Porto, who finished second to Barcelona on head-to-head points.
Also Read:
- Champions League Last 16 draw: Osimhen’s Napoli, others get foes + Full draws
- Police arraign twins for allegedly assaulting EKEDC staff
- Bellagio Airlines appoints ex-presidential spokesman as ED
- 3,963 teachers fail qualifying exam — TRCN
- Peter Obi: I’m being made mind blowing offers, threatened for refusing them
Manchester City will continue the defence of their title against the lowest-ranked club still in the competition, according to the Euro Club Index, FC Copenhagen.
Champions League last-16 draw in full
FC Porto v Arsenal
Napoli v Barcelona
Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad
Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
Lazio v Bayern Munich
FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid.