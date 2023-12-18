Champions League Last 16 draw: Osimhen’s Napoli, others get foes + Full draws

Napoli, the club of Nigeria’s Super Eagles player and Best African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, have been drawn to face FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The draw took place at the headquarters of the European football governing body in Nyon, Switzerland.

At the draw on Monday, Arsenal, back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17, arguably have the tougher of the ties as they meet Porto, who finished second to Barcelona on head-to-head points.

Manchester City will continue the defence of their title against the lowest-ranked club still in the competition, according to the Euro Club Index, FC Copenhagen.

Champions League last-16 draw in full

FC Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid.