CAF Cups: Lobi Stars, Rangers advance

Two Nigeria’s representative in the CAF club competitions, Lobi Stars of Makurdi and Enugu Rangers, have advanced to the first round of their respective competitions.

In the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars, playing away from home at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, defeated UMS de Loum of Cameroon 2-1 to qualify on 2-1 aggregate after losing the first leg 1-0.

Goals by Sikiru Alimi and Yaya Kone in the 14th and 69th minutes ensured the Makurdi side progressed to the first round of the competition, where they meet Gor Mahia of Kenya.

The first leg is slated for Nairobi on December 14.

In Addis Ababa, the Flying Antelopes, Enugu Rangers, completed the route of Defense Force SC of Ethiopia with a 5-1 aggregate to book a first round ticket in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Hosts Defense Force scored in the first minute from the penalty spot through Minyelu Wendimu but Rangers restored parity in the 34th minute courtesy of nippy winger Bright Silas.

Godwin Aguda put Rangers ahead five minutes later through a penalty goal, before substitute Kelvin Itoya made the game safe with a third goal in the closing minutes of the contest.

Aguda scored twice from the penalty spot when Rangers stopped the Ethiopians 2-0 in Enugu a week ago.