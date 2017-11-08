Buhari presides over FEC meeting, as Kyari, Oyo-ita ‘reconcile’ + photos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Council with Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, and cabinet ministers in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that others attending the meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari; the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; as well as some presidential aides.

NAN observed that before the arrival of President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Kyari and Oyo-Ita hugged themselves while greeting.

Oyo-Ita, who arrived at the chamber before Kyari, had also approached Osinbajo, smiling as she greeted him.

It was reported last Wednesday that a hot argument ensued between Oyo-Ita and Kyari at the FEC in the presence of Osinbajo before the commencement of the meeting.

The video of their encounter has been circulating in the social media since the incident occurred on November 1.

The Presidency had on November 3 dismissed media reports that there was a fight between Kyari and Oyo-Ita at the meeting.

It also denied the report claiming that Buhari summoned Kyari and Oyo-Ita over the alleged fight.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made the denial in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.