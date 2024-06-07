Breaking: Tribunal Slams N150m Fine On Multichoice, Orders Free DStv, Gotv Subscriptions

In a significant turn of events, Justice Thomas Okosu of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, on Friday, slammed a N150 million fine on Multichoice Nigeria.

Justice Okosu, who chaired a three-man panel, also ordered Multichoice to provide one-month free subscription on its DStv and GOtv platforms.

It was learnt that a lawyer, Festus Onifade, had sued Multichoice after it announced increment of subscription rates on its DStv and GOtv packages from May 1, 2024.

The tribunal had restrained Multichoice from implementing the price increase pending the hearing of the motion.

Similarly, FCCPC accused Pay TV of unjustly increasing subscription fees without one-month notice to customers and leveraging this to seek interim orders against Pay TV.

But Multichoice challenged the jurisdiction of the tribunal, also arguing that the power to regulate prices is vested in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

However, the three-man panel chaired by Justice Thomas Okosu, on Friday, held that Section 39(2) of the FCCPC Act asserted that the tribunal shall have jurisdiction throughout the federation and on all commercial activities aimed at making a profit.

“The jurisdiction of this tribunal extends to all business activities within Nigeria,” Justice Okosu held.