Activist calls for justice as mother of slain Oyo varsity student struggle in coma

An activist from Itsekiri in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State identified as ‘Lord Of Warri’ has reported that Princess Antonia Emiko, the mother of Ajayi Crowther student who was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague is currently hospitalized in a coma.

In a post on X.com on Thursday, the activist noted that Princess Anthonia, overwhelmed by grief and pain following the loss of her only son, needs urgent prayers to overcome the unbearable pain of losing her child, Prince Alex Timileyin.

The activist also appealed to the Oyo State government, the Oyo State Police, and Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that justice is served and those responsible for Alex’s death are held accountable.

“Princess Antonia Emiko, mother of the late Prince Alex Timileyin, is in urgent need of your prayers. She lies hospitalized in a coma, overcome with unbearable pain and sorrow.

“The bond between a mother and her child is unbreakable, and her only son’s tragic loss has left her shattered.

“I also appeal to #oyostategovt, #OyoPoliceNG, and His Excellency #seyiamakinde to ensure that justice is served and those responsible for her son’s tragic death are held accountable.

“Let us rally around Princess Antonia with our thoughts and prayers, seeking comfort and strength for her in this darkest hour. May God’s grace and mercy be upon her and her family,” the activist wrote.

This development comes after 25 students from Ajayi Crowther University were arraigned in Chief Magistrate Court in connection with Alex’s murder.

It will be recalled that Timileyin was reportedly beaten to death inside a hostel known as Shepherd Inn on the school premises by a group of other students for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.