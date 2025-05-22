Breaking: Tinubu seeks Senate’s approval for N1.48t Rivers budget

President Bola Tinubu has written to the National Assembly, seeking the consideration and approval of the N1.48 trillion appropriation bill for Rivers State.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter on the floor of the red chamber on Thursday.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, also read Tinubu’s request during plenary.

In the letter, President Tinubu explained that the proposed budget will be used by the Emergency Rule Government of Rivers State to provide for education, agriculture, provision of free drugs, and others.

In the breakdown, Tinubu said N324 billion is proposed for infrastructure, N166 billion for the health sector, N75.6 billion for education, and N31.4 billion for agriculture.

Details Later…

