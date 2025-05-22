Man sent to prison for dumping waste on roadside + Video

A resident of Lagos State identified as Olawale Ogunbadejo has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for illegally dumping refuse on the roadside in the Alapere area of the state.

According to available information, he was arrested by the officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps.

This was after he was captured in a viral video dumping waste along the road.

The Eagle Online reports that Ogunbadejo was remanded in prison till June 26, 2025 after he was arraigned before a mobile court, which found him guilty of environmental offences.

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed his arrest in a post shared on his X handle on Wednesday.

Wahab said Ogunbadejo was arrested after being caught red-handed dumping refuse illegally in public.

He said the arrest followed credible surveillance and tip-offs from concerned members of the community.

Wahab further described the incident as a blatant violation of the state’s environmental laws.

The statement said: “The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental enforcement with the arrest of Mr. Ogunbadejo Olawale, a resident of No 25, Ajiboye Street, Alapere, Ketu, for illegal waste dumping.

“The arrest was effected by a joint enforcement operation carried out by the operatives of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI), following credible surveillance and tip-offs from members of the community.

“The offender was caught red-handed disposing refuse indiscriminately in public, thereby undermining the government’s efforts toward achieving a cleaner and more hygienic Lagos.

“His arrest is a clear demonstration of the state’s resolve to enforce environmental laws and restore sanity to public spaces.

“The suspect will immediately be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant law of the State.

“Dear Lagosians, your support and vigilance are the backbone of our success so far.

“Together, we are building a city that will not only be resilient and sustainable but one that our children will be proud to inherit.

“The Lagos State Government assures the public that it will continue to protect the environment through proactive enforcement, community engagement, and sustained advocacy, all aimed at achieving the vision of a #CleanerLagos.”

Post Views: 35