Breaking: #Sudan: Another set of Nigerians leave Egypt + ETA in Abuja, video, photos

Another set of Nigerians fleeing from the war in Sudan have departed Egypt for Nigeria.

This was confirmed by the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Friday.

The departure was from Port Sudan, where there are about 1,500 Nigerians waiting for evacuation to Nigeria.

The Nigerian Air Force C130 plane and a jet in the fleet of Air Peace had on Wednesday transported 376 Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan into Nigeria.

According to available information, 130 Nigerians, made up of 128 females and two males, departed Port Sudan International Airport at about 8am local time and are expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 2:30pm Nigerian time.

Information has it that they are being transported by a Boeing 737-300 jet in the fleet of Tarco Airline.

The latest evacuees, after leaving Port Sudan International Airport at about 8am local time, headed to Juba International Airport in South Sudan, a journey of about two hours and 50 minutes.

They are to have a layover of about one hour.

From Juba, they will then depart for Abuja, with a travelling time of three hours and 30 minutes.

It is estimated that they would arrive between 2:30pm and 3pm.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan, Ambassador Safiu Olaniyan, addressed the evacuees before they left Port Sudan.

Olaniyan wished them a safe trip, admonishing the evacuees to pray for those left behind.

He also promised that those of them staying behind will keep making efforts to ensure the safe return of the others still at the different Egyptian borders.

Dabiri-Erewa, who confirmed the development via her Twitter handle, also wished the evacuees a safe trip to Nigeria.

She tweeted: “Journey mercies.”