Organ Harvest: Ekweremadu, wife, doctor know fate today 

The Old Bailey will today hand a sentence to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a medical doctor, Obinna Obeta, following their conviction for organ trafficking in March this year.

This verdict will be a first of its kind within the UK criminal court system.

Under the Modern Slavery Act, the Ekweremadus and their doctor, are likely to get sentences ranging between 10 years to a life jail term.

The lawmaker, his wife has been convicted to have arranged the travel of a young Nigerian man who was identified as David Nwamini to Britain in order to exploit him for his kidney.

There have been several please for clemency on behalf of the Ekweremadus.

In the list are a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian Senator among others.