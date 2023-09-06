Breaking: PEPC dismisses PDP, LP challenge of Tinubu’s qualification

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the part of the suits by the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party over the qualification of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Tinubu the winner of the election held on February 25, 2023.

However, both the PDP and LP approached the PEPC contending that the former two-term Lagos State Governor was not qualified to stand for the election over questions raised on his qualification.

They challenged the authenticity of the educational certificates presented by Tinubu to stand in the election.

According to a report monitored on Arise TV, the court held that the issue of Tinubu’s qualification for the election was a pre-election matter.

