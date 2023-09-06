PEPC: Obi failed to specify how he scored majority of votes – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has held that the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to specify how they scored the majority of lawful votes in the February 25 presidential election.

This was the position in the lead judgment of the Tribunal read by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed.

ALSO READ:

Here’s how to create your own GOtv movie watchlist this September

Governor Bago approves two trucks of rice as palliatives for NLC

Tribunal begins judgment on Obi, LP’s petition against Tinubu

The Judge said the political party made generic allegations of irregularities, suppression of votes and corrupt practices to rob them of their votes, especially in Rivers, Benue, Lagos, Taraba, Imo and Osun states but failed to specify the polling units affected.

Justice Mohammed further held that LP also failed to prove the allegations of overvoting against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their actual reduced votes.