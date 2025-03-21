Breaking: IGP deploys 38 CPs to Commands, Formations

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed 38 Commissioners of Police to Commands and Formations.

Force Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday.

Adejobi said the positing of the CPs was with immediate effect.

While nine CPs were deployed to key state commands, 29 are heading to various police formations across the country.

The Commissioners of Police deployed to state commands include CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba to Zamfara State; CP Bretet Emmanuel Simon, Taraba State; CP Christopher Ado Emmanuel, Yobe State; CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin, Cross-River State; and CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman to Niger State.

Others are CP Sani Omolori Aliyu to Bauchi State; CP Bello Shehu, Katsina State; CP Saka Adewale Ajao, Federal Capital Territory; and CP Ojo Adekimi to Kwara State.

Adejobi said the deployment was part of a broader effort to address rising security challenges and ensure effective policing that is responsive to community needs., adding: “Each CP will be tasked with implementing tailored strategies that reflect the unique requirements of their respective formations, ensuring that policing is both proactive and effective.

“The IGP charges the newly deployed CPs to prioritize their responsibilities in curbing insecurity and misconduct, reinforcing the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to uphold law and order through robust intelligence-led policing.

“This deployment reflects the dedication of the new Police leadership to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is well-equipped to address the challenges of maintaining peace and security in the country.”

