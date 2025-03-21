Dominion City set to host Camp Meeting 2025

Dominion City Church is set to host its highly anticipated Camp Meeting 2025, a power-packed spiritual gathering designed to ignite revival, salvation, deliverance, miracles, and breakthroughs in the lives of attendees.

The event, scheduled to take place from April 17 to 21, 2025, will be held at Golden Heart Place, Km 22, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

This is beside Lagos Business School, Ajah, Lagos.

The event usually attracts thousands of worshippers onsite and online.

This year’s Camp Meeting will be led by the Senior Pastor of Dominion City, Worldwide, and President of the Dominion Leadership Institute, Dr. David Ogbueli, alongside other anointed ministers, including Apostle Michael Orokpo, Pastor Randy Mitchell (USA); Apostle Ben Noobe (South Africa); Reverend Samson Ajetomobi; and Rev. Pade Tokun.

Attendees will experience an atmosphere of deep worship with renowned gospel ministers such as GUC, Anthony Kani, Sunmisola Agbebi, David Nkennor, and DC Angels.

With sessions at 8am and 5pm daily, the event will officially commence with an opening session on April 17 at 5pm.

A key highlight of the programme will be the Good Friday Healing and Miracle Night on April 18 at 5pm, an extraordinary session dedicated to divine healing and supernatural encounters.

There will also be specialised training sessions for ministers of the gospel, career professionals, social workers, entrepreneurs, children, and teen workers among others for exponential growth.

As part of Dominion City’s commitment to ensuring accessibility, free transportation will be provided to and from the venue.

Ogbueli said: “We believe this Camp Meeting will be a divine appointment where lives are transformed, faith is strengthened, and destinies are realigned.

“We invite everyone seeking spiritual renewal and breakthrough to join us for this life-changing encounter.”

