Lagos Council boss dies after prolonged illness, LCDA mourns

The Executive Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Bolatito Shobowale, has died after a prolonged illness.

The acting Chairman, Ladi Oluwaloni, confirmed the development when he paid tribute to the late Executive Chairman on Friday.

It was gathered that Shobowale had been absent from the office for a long period of time owing to the undisclosed illness.

Oluwaloni said Shobowale’s death is saddening and devastating.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, he said Shobowale was more than a leader, adding that she was a mother figure, mentor, and pillar of strength to many.

He said: “With deep sorrow, but immense gratitude for a life well spent, we mourn the passing of our Honourable, Shobowale, the third Executive Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

“Her tenure was marked by unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and a genuine commitment to the progress and well-being of our people.

“I got to know about her shocking surrender to the cold hands of death this afternoon during an official assignment at the state secretariat.

Also Read

“It was not only a rude shock but also devastating.”

According to Oluwaloni, her passion for grassroots development, her resilience in governance, and her love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten.

The acting chairman said that the late council boss worked tirelessly to uplift the LCDA, laying the foundation for infrastructural growth, improved healthcare, and community empowerment initiatives that still benefited residents till date.

Oluwaloni said that Shobowale’s legacy of selfless service, integrity, and dedication to the cause of good governance would continue to inspire generations.

He added: “As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we take solace in the fact that her impact will live on in the hearts and lives of those she served.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

“May the Almighty grant her eternal rest and give us the strength to uphold the values she stood for.”

Ayodele Coker, the immediate past Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA Community Development Committee, said the late council chairman was accessible and worked with passion for developing the community.

Coker said: “She was the vice chairman when I was the CDC chairman of the council.

“She was very accessible and ready to embrace new development.

“We will miss her and her development plans.”

NAN recalls that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on March 18, 2025 approved the appointment of Oluwaloni as the acting chairman of the LCDA.

This decision followed the prolonged absence of the substantive chairman, who had been away from office for about a year, on medical grounds.

Post Views: 4