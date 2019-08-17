Reports reaching The Eagle Online has it that the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has attacked the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Godspower Keku.

The attack was said to have taken place on Friday night at a meeting Dickson had with some members of the State Executive Council of his party, the PDP, and members of his Restoration Group at the Government House in Yenagoa.

According to informed sources, the Governor’s anger with Keku was that he failed to properly advice him on the processes for the primaries of the party for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Dickson’s successor is to be elected at the poll on November 16, 2019.

Before then, the PDP is expected to produce a candidate.

As Governor, Dickson should have those who are regarded as statutory candidates, being elected and appointed office holders.

However, Dickson appeared to have lost the opportunity to produce some statutory delegates as many of them will not meet the criteria of 90 days required to have been in office before the primaries as specified by the Constitution of the PDP.

The governor is alleged to have fumed as it dawned on him that the recently elected Local Government Council Chairmen and Councillors cannot be automatic delegates to the September 3, 2019 governorship primaries because they were only recently elected.

According to informed sources, “this would have grave political implications on his (Dickson’s) desire to singlehandedly produce a successor.

Government House sources said the State Chairman of the Party, Moses Cleopas, had to quietly slip out of the Government House when Dickson attacked Kweku.

Sources however told The Eagle Online that it has been agreed by the members of the kitchen cabinet of the governor that Dickson should prevail on the leadership of the party to shift the primaries to see if he can get the Chairmen and Councillors of the Local Government Councils to be part of the primaries.

But this move is still being studied vis-a-vis the guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the election, which have timelines for the entire process up to the Election Day.