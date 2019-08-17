Union Bank has thrown its weight behind a women-focused non-profit organisation, Leading Ladies Africa, in training 40 female entrepreneurs.

The founder, Leading Ladies Africa, Francesca Uriri, said in Lagos on Saturday that the partnership was part of initiatives on the platform of Alpher, the bank’s women’s proposition.

Uriri said through the support of Union Bank, Leading Ladies Africa would undergo a 2-month intensive programme for 40 female entrepreneurs called The Enterprise and Leadership Programme.

According to her, ELP is a practical, hands-on programme focused on enabling women entrepreneurs in Nigeria to identify business opportunities, create and sustain viable enterprises, and scale up their businesses.

She said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Union Bank in helping female entrepreneurs develop sustainable and profitable businesses.

“The programme is fully funded by Union Bank through its αlpher initiative, a platform designed to empower women across all segments of the society through capacity building opportunities, networking platforms, scholarships and tailored financial services for women.

“The training will also be in conjunction with the China Europe International Business School so that the participants get to benefit from a global academic and business faculty.”

Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head, Corporate Communications and Marketing, Union Bank, also said in the statement that the partnership aligned with the bank’s commitment to women empowerment and gender balance.

According to Ekezie-Ekaidem, the bank, through it’s αlpher women’s proposition, is focused on enabling success for women of all ages and backgrounds, providing the support they require to live more empowered and fulfilled lives.

She said: “We are confident that this programme will equip these 40 women entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to move their businesses ahead.

“The Enterprise and Leadership Programme will help participants identify and address specific improvement areas and amplify business results by aligning key business management and leadership principles with their organisational practices.

“The Programme is set to create and support a new wave of sustainable businesses run by female entrepreneurs.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Leading Ladies Africa has a vision of achieving 25 per cent of female representation in the fields of Leadership, Business, Politics and Advocacy.

Its objectives are to promote inclusivity and diversity, and also to develop programmes that will equip women with skills, in line with the UN’s fifth Sustainable Development Goal of empowering women and promoting gender equality.