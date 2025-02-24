Breaking: Again, Multichoice hikes DStv, GOtv prices

Broadcasting company, MultiChoice, has again announced its plans to jack up the prices of its offerings in Nigeria effective from March 1, 2025.

The new prices for DStv and GOtv was disclosed in a statement issued by MultiChoice to its customers on Monday.

The statement, titled: “Price adjustments for DStv and GOtv packages,” read, “Dear Customer, please note that effective 1 March 2025, there will be a price adjustment on all DStv packages.

“This is to enable us to continue to offer our customers world-class homegrown and international content, delivered through the best technology.”

With the latest price hike, the DStv Premium package increased from N37,000 to N44,500.

Similarly, the DStv Compact+ has gone up from N25,000 to N30,000 while the Compact package increased from N15,700 to N19,000.

Similarly, GOtv customers, who currently pay N3,600, will now pay N3,900, while the tariff on GOtv Plus will rise from N4,850 to N5,800.

The GOtv max package will now cost N8,500, while the Supa will cost N11,400 and the Supa Plus, N16,800.

MultiChoice, the parent company for DStv and GOtv, claimed the price increase is due to the increasing cost of running business in Nigeria.

It attributed the new tariffs to currency depreciation, with the naira’s value dropping significantly and high inflation ballooning its operation expenses.

