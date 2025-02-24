UMA Ramadan Lecture: Hamzat urges clerics to relate preaching to society needs

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat has called on Muslim clerics to domesticate religious preaching to the community needs.

Dr Hamzat made the call in his keynote address at the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni 30th Pre-Ramadan Lecture, on Sunday.

The Lagos State number two citizen, who harped extensively on the extent of artificial intelligence inputs and their disruptions, as well as the advance level the world is heading to, urged Nigerians to stop being emotional about issues, instead, should be focussed, realistic, law abiding and be forward-looking.

Speaking on the theme, “Transformative Power of Ramadan” of the lecture, Dr Hamzat charged Muslims to be in vanguard of compliance to ideals and constituted authority.

While affirming that Ramadan is a veritable tool to transform Muslims and attain a peaceful society, with love and care, Dr Hamzat tasked Muslim missioners to amplify love and encourage their followers to use the upcoming fasting period to extend similar gestures.

Also Read:

In his welcome address at the Lecture, UMA National President, Dr Abdul Mumin Alao, pointed out that the objective of this year’s lecture theme is to highlight the immense benefits, embedded in the holy month, so that Muslims can prepare to exploit them in full.

He stated: “The lead topic of discussion is “Islam at the Intersection of humanity and religion.” This topic was inspired by the apparent dilemma of Muslims on how to find the right balance between the demands of our faith, and the rights of our neighbours which sometimes might be in conflict.

“Our second topic of discussion is “Shari’ah in South West Nigeria.” During the past few weeks, this subject matter has come to the front burner following developments in Ekiti State where a traditional ruler purportedly “banned” the setting up of a Shari’ah Arbitration Panel as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism between and among willing Muslims in his domain. Is it true that the Shari’ah is strange to South West Nigeria? Is there no history, past or present, of its adoption and application in the private lives of willing Muslims in the region? Is it against the Nigerian Constitution for willing Muslims to opt for adjudication of some aspects of their personal lives according to the Shari’ah? Do traditional rulers or government officials have the power to ban private citizens from adopting an Alternative Dispute Resolution instrument of their choice?”

The lectures were delivered respectively by Prof. Mashood Baderin, a Professor of Law at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London and Quadi (Judge) of the Court Appeal, Kwara State, Justice Abdurraheem Ahmad Sayi.

Dr Alao disclosed that the annual Pre-Ramadan Lecture is one of the UMA numerous programmes, highligting the group’s scholarship scheme, under which he said it supports indigent Muslim post-graduate students to pursue careers in academia.

“As an association of intellectuals, UMA decided to focus on this specific area of need when we noticed the huge shortage of Muslim manpower in the sector” said, Dr Alao.

UMA President invited individuals and corporate donors to subscribe to the scholarship scheme as sponsors, “so that we can produce more PhD holders from amongst the Muslim Ummah”.

He added that the UMA’s desire is to commemorate the 30th anniversary lecture by doubling the number of PhD scholarships it has awarded so far, hoping that the group can achieve the objective with generous support of the special guests who graced the occasion.

He thanked the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, represented by Senator Umar Shehu Buba; The Royal Father of the Day, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Professor) Saka Adeola Matemilola; UNILAG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, (Academic and Research) Prof. Bola Oboh; members, UMA Board of Trustees, led by the Chairman, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, who doubles as the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, MUSWEN, for gracing the event.

Other side attractions of the programme include: Awards to distinguished scholars, including: Sheikh Abdurrahman Ahmad, Sheikh Dhikrullahi Shafi’i, Sheikh Rabiu Adebayo (Baba Loworo), Sheikh Daud Alfanla Abdulmajeed Eleha, Sheikh Imran Abdulmajeed Eleha, Sheikh Jubril Ramadan and Sheikh Abdulwahab Zubayr (Al-Gamawy).

Similarly, winners of Quranic competitions were rewarded with cash and kind.

The lecture was also graced by Senator Idiat Adebule, (Lagos West), the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salis (Ogun Central), former Lagos State Commissioner of the Environment, Dr Muiz Banire, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Ustadh Dhikrullahi Hassan, former National Amirs of The Companion, Dr Tunde Popoola and Bar. Musbau Oyefeso, former UMA National Presidents, Alhaji. Lere Alimi, Alhaji YKO Abdul Kareem, Prof. Khalid Adekoya, representatives of different Muslim organisations, among others.

Post Views: 12