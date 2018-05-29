Breaking: Adeyeye defects from PDP to APC

One of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress.

Adeyeye, a former spokesperson of the PDP, announced his defection and those of his supporters to the APC on Tuesday.

Adeyeye, who was former Minister of State for Works during the PDP regime of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, lost the primaries of the party to the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

He accused Governor Ayo Fayose of having given undue advantage to Olusola-Eleka.

Adeyeye’s defection is coming despite his promise before the primaries to support whoever emerges as candidate.

The promise was made to the reconciliatory team sent by the party and headed by former President of the Senate, Dr. David Mark, to ensure harmony.

Fayose also said he had called Adeyeye twice after the primaries, but was insulted by the former spokesman of the PDP.

One of the aspirants for the primaries, Senator Biodun Olujimi, had also pleaded with Adeyeye not to leave the party.

Olujimi, who stepped down for Adeyeye during the primaries, said this was the time for the PDP to bond together and give the APC a good fight.

Adeyeye said he left to support the candidate of the APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in the bid to rescue Ekiti State from the maladministration of Fayose.