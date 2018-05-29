Democracy remains best form of government in the world – Senator

A National Assembly member, Senator Hope Uzodimma, said in spite of limitations of democracy, it remained the best form of government in the world.

The lawmaker stated this in a goodwill message to Nigerians on the 2018 Democracy Day celebration, and said that democracy remained the form of government that guaranteed freedom of choice and speech.

Uzodimma said: “It was by deliberate choice that the nation chose presidential democracy as the best form of government because it is representative and participatory.

“Any system that subverts the will of the people destroys the progress of the society.”

Congratulating Nigerians on the sustenance of democracy for the past 19 years, Uzodimma, who is Chairman of Southern Senators Forum in the Senate, called for sober reflection on individual contributions to nation’s development.

He urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on how to make more meaningful inputs in the years ahead.

He called on Nigerians not to despair in the face of daunting economic and socio-political challenges, but to remain steadfast for the country’s democracy to endure.

The lawmaker said Nigerians “should embrace patriotism and make necessary sacrifices in the interest of building a better Nigeria for all and for posterity”.

He added: “No democratically-elected government will intentionally hurt the voters that put it into office and the All Progressives Congress under President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to the welfare of Nigerians.

“The current challenges facing the country are temporary.”

He lauded the present administration for its efforts to reposition the economy, saying “in spite of criticisms, the solid foundation by the administration guarantees a congenial atmosphere.

Uzodimma said: “It is an atmosphere where every citizen irrespective of political, religious or ethnic leaning is free to pursue his or her legitimate ambition anywhere in the country without fear of molestation or intimidation.”

The lawmaker, who represents Imo West Senatorial District, urged Nigerians to embrace unity and progress while exercising patience Buhari who was determined to bring succour to them.

He said: “The administration’s great revolution in agriculture has marked Nigeria out as a large producer of rice, and this is manifest in the reduction in the price of the product in the Nigeria’s market.”

Uzodinma added that the success achieved by the administration in terms of the economy and security was obvious.

He commended his constituents and the entire people of Imo for the unwavering support given to him over the years and promised not to let them down.

He said that his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress was to give Imo and the South-East a sense of belonging.