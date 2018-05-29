The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni, said Nigeria’s democracy had grown stronger in the last three years under President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Fielding questions Tuesday from the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview, Buni noted that Buhari’s policy of non-interference in political issue that did not require his involvement, had restored hope in the system.

He said: “Although, Nigeria had 19 years of uninterrupted democracy, it is under this regime that the concept of transparency and selfless service to the people has truly manifested.

“Transparency, probity and accountability are key variables for good governance and service delivery in democracy; it is now that Nigeria is experiencing these attributes.”

According to the party scribe, “the fight against corruption by this administration has been daunting and challenging as corruption is fighting back” but however added that “commitment of the president and his team has made the crusade to record success”.

He said Nigeria’s democratic rebirth ushered in a new political will to execute daring policies like the Treasury Single Account and the construction of the Mambilla Power Project, which were avoided by several administrations in the last 42 years.

The secretary said government had continued to procure working equipment and enhance the skills of members the armed forces and other security organizations, to enable them contain security challenges across the country.

He said: “Also, the diversification of the economy through agricultural development to ensure food security as well as job and wealth creation has been unprecedented under this regime.”

Buni assured Nigerians of more democracy dividends and solicited for support to enable government attain set targets and improve the lives of Nigerians.