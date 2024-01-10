Boards, Management of Union, Keystone, Polaris banks dissolved

The Central Bank of Nigeria has dissolved the boards and management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank and Polaris Bank.

Hakama Sidi-Ali, Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Sidi-Ali, this action became necessary due to the non-compliance of the three banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

She said that the banks’ infractions varied from regulatory non-compliance to corporate governance failure, and disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted.

She said that the managements of the affected banks also got involved in activities that posed a threat to financial stability.

Sidi-Ali said: “The CBN assures the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds and remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound, and robust

financial system in Nigeria.

“Our banking system remains strong and resilient.”