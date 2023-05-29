Board names CBT Centres for 2023 screening test into Model Colleges

The Lagos State Examinations Board (LSEB) says its 2023 Screening Test into the State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools will be conducted in five designated CBT centres.

The Director LSEB, Orunsolu Adebayo, in a statement on Sunday, said the centres were located across the state.

Adebayo said that the examination had been slated to hold between May 30 and June 2.

“We wish to notify the general public, parents/guardians and all other stakeholders that those concerned should take note of these CBT centres,” he said.

He said that they should ensure that their wards got to the venues as early as possible.

Adebayo said that the CBT Centres were located at Lagos State University of Education, formerly known as Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Noforija, Epe; and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, formerly known as Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Others are Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos; Yaba College of Technology, Jibowu; and WAEC CBT Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

While wishing the candidates success, Adebayo reiterated that no gadget such as phone, iPad and watch would be allowed in the examination hall.