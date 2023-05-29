Akintoye condemns invasion of Ibadan radio station, disowns perpetrators

Prof. Banji Akintoye, the founder and leader of the Yoruba group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has condemned the invasion of a radio station in Ibadan by Yoruba separatist group.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by Akintoye’s Assistant Director of Programmes, Olatunde Amusat.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the separatist group on Sunday invaded the premises of Amuludun 99.1 FM in Moniya, a community radio of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, around 6am.

NAN reports that five of the agitators were arrested by security agents and paraded by the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday.

Akintoye disowned the group, describing their action as lawless and profoundly criminal.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to the activities of a group led by a Woman, who claimed to be running a totally different agenda for Yoruba emancipation.

“The group has been engaging again and again in criminal activities. The group has been warned repeatedly, but has refused to change.”

Akintoye said that the Yoruba group he is leading runs a struggle that is totally peaceful and law abiding.

According to him: “Ae have written a 34-page manual to guide our followers and all Yoruba people about peaceful and law-abiding, self-determination struggle.

“We have written the outgoing President of Nigeria and UN Secretary-General about our legitimate demand for self determination for our Yoruba nation.

“We have emphasised in everyone of those letters that our struggle is peaceful and law abiding.”

Akintoye said his group has no relationship whatsoever with the group that has repeatedly engaged in crime, adding: “We have no hands in their criminal conduct.”

—