Biafra: Police urge residents to ignore IPOB sit-at-home order in Ebonyi 

The Police Command in Ebonyi has urged residents in the state to discountenance the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the State’s Police Command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in Abakaliki Monday.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, CP Faleye Olaleye describing, the order slated for May 8 to 11, 2023 as unconstitutional and unlawful.

According to him, the order cannot stand.

“Police is aware of the statement in circulation by a group that called itself, Indigenous People of Biafra asking people to observe a Sit-at-home from May 8 to May 11, 2023 for reason best known to them.

“The order is unconstitutional, unlawful and cannot stand.

“We therefore, enjoin the good people of Ebonyi to discountence the order and go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation as Police is prepared, more than before to provide them with maximum protection for their safety,” he said.

The Commissioner also urged members of the public to oblige the Force with information about threat to their safety in the state.

“We assure you that the command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensure criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their unlawful activities in the state,” Olaleye advised.