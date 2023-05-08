NYSC @ 50: Scheme contributes to national growth – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed his belief in the contributions of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the national growth, urging stakeholders to sustain the scheme in the interest of nation building.

Abubakar stated this during an interactive session with the 2023 Batch A, Stream 2 corps members posted to Sokoto State Monday.

He urged stakeholders to uphold the scheme in view of its immense contributions to national integration.

The royal father also advised corps members to continue engaging in nation building initiatives and promote cultural and religious harmony among Nigerians.

He called governments at all levels and wealthy individuals to assist graduates with capital to set up businesses for self-sustainability.

According to him, providing employment opportunities for the youth would reduce poverty and discourage them from getting involved in criminal activities.

Abubakar stressed the need for Nigerians to utilise the advantages of the NYSC scheme to promote cultural and religious understanding as well as harmonious relationship at all levels.

“The scheme is a catalyst for promoting national unity, mutual respect, religious tolerance as well as harmonious coexistence among Nigerians,” he said.

The traditional ruler enjoined corps members to interact with their host communities freely and work toward activities that would enhance to national development.

He said that the palace was pleased to welcome every corps member deployed to the state and offer them words of advice for better service delivery.

“I am assuring you that your safety will be guaranteed throughout your service period. We have already directed district heads to take care of you,” Abubakar said.

He also urged the corps members to perform their duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC law as well as the customs and tradition of the areas they were deployed to for their primary assignments.

Abubakar noted that there was no non-indigenes in the state, as all residents were indigenes.

”We refer those reside from other areas in Sokoto as resident communities,” he said.

The Sultan implored the corps members to always pray for peace and stability in the country at all times and shun activities that could lead to disunity.

“You must, at all time, engage in activities that will promote understanding, mutual coexistence and unity of the country,” he said.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, said corps members, comprising male and female, were posted to the state from all the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

Yakubu-Yaro commended the sultan for his support to corps members and for ensuring routine recognition of who had distinguished themselves and presenting awards in each service period.

He said that in celebrating its 50 years of existence, NYSC had line up some activities to showcase its achievements, adding that the royal father would be invited to grace some of the activities.

The scheme organised a five-kilometer walk, as part of activities marking its 50th anniversary, which featured the state coordinator, NYSC staff members and corps members.

Addressing the crowd, Yakubu-Yaro said NYSC remained a catalyst for integrating Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

He also said that the scheme had served as a character-moulding ground of youths to become productive individuals and future leaders.

The Coordinator said that series of activities had been lined up to inform Nigerians about the scheme’s contributions to the nation building and proffer solutions to some of the challenges facing the country.