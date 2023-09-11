BBNaija All Stars: Biggie doles out strikes as two are evicted

The Big Brother Naija All Stars house was once again the epicentre of drama and suspense on this Sunday’s live eviction show.

Two of the All Stars housemates saw their journey come to an end amid an intense week filled with lots of drama.

The evening kicked off with Big Brother reprimanding housemates for various rule infractions.

Doyin and Pere received strikes for an argument that spiralled out of control earlier in the week, leading to Pere’s impulsive action of punching a hole in Biggie’s wall.

Adekunle and Venita also got their share of Big Brother’s wrath, earning strikes for obscuring the camera and microphone infringement respectively.

Before the evictions could get underway, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sought clarity on the tension between Doyin and Venita.

In a heated moment, Doyin did not hold back, expressing her disappointment in Venita’s handling of disagreements and pointedly referring to her as “old”.

Kim Oprah, a houseguest who was not in the race for the grand prize of N120 million, was the first to be evicted.

In her subsequent chat with Ebuka, Oprah opened up about her experiences in the house.

She shed light on her budding relationship with Cross and clarified her stance on Pere, saying she’s focused on Cross.

As for her plans, she expressed enthusiasm about her show: “Trending,” and her skincare brand: Kim Secrets.

The night’s second eviction saw Doyin leave the house.

While the mood was sombre, Doyin remained optimistic during her post-eviction interview, sharing plans to revamp her podcast.

It will now be known as: “Let’s Have a Conversation,” instead of the previous: “Doyin’s Corner.”

In a lighter segment, Ebuka engaged Adekunle in a curious chat about the secret letter he had received.

While Adekunle initially suspected Oprah of being behind it, he admitted to being unsure now.

Intriguingly, he had chosen to keep Venita in the dark about the mysterious letter.

To lighten the mood and entertain the fans, L.A.X took to the stage, thrilling fans with performances of his hit tracks: “Go Low” and “Caro.”

The evening encapsulated the essence of Big Brother Naija: a blend of intrigue, drama, and entertainment.

As the weeks progress, fans can expect even more surprises and intense gameplay from the remaining housemates.

Now that the show is nearing its end, viewers need to double up!

