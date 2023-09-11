BBNaija: After touching his manhood, kissing him, Pere says he and Mercy are just ‘friendly’ + Videos

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Pere, has said that he and another housemate, Mercy, are just “friendly”.

Pere | Whitemoney | Evicted | Adenita | So Ilebaye | Super Eagles | Sunday Funday | Orban | Cheat pic.twitter.com/VAdGB5zyzv — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 10, 2023

This comes amid a cosy sit together that saw Mercy look for the manhood of Pere and eventually land a kiss on him.

Mercy and Pere | Moyo Lawal | Antony | Runi | Bryan | mr biggs pic.twitter.com/PJkL7u6G22 — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 10, 2023

One of the housemates, Doyin, had revealed that Pere had a big manhood, which led to curiosity among the female housemates especially.

Before now, Mercy had slowed down her romantic side in the house.

This was before the eviction of Ike, her love object in a previous edition of Big Brother Naija.

But speaking on Sunday before the live eviction, Pere told host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he and Mercy are just “friendly and nothing more.